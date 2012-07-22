Edition:
Pranab Mukherjee over the years

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and the newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee gesture to the media in New Delhi July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Supporters scatter flower petals on newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (C) in New Delhi July 22, 2012. India elected Mukherjee as its 13th president on Sunday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee waves to the media outside his office before submitting his resignation from his post to contest in the presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) speaks to the media outside his office before submitting his resignation from his post to contest in the presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks to the media outside his office before submitting his resignation from his post to contest in the presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee smiles while speaking to the media outside his office before giving his resignation from his post to contest in the presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), Chief of Iruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) and Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) pose for pictures as Defence Minister A.K. Antony (L) watches after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) meeting in New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a news conference during the spring International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2012/13 federal budget in New Delhi March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Christine Lagarde (L), Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shakes hands with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee before their meeting in New Delhi March 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner (R) listens to Minister of Finance Pranab Kumar Mukherjee (L) during a joint news conference in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department in Washington, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks to the media at the parliament after presenting the federal budget 2011/12 in New Delhi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the parliament to present the 2011/12 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee attends the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet reshuffle at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 19, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee and senior leaders of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani and Sushma Swaraj attend a meeting in New Delhi February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Rahul Gandhi (L), a lawmaker and the son of ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee during a public rally in Kolkata September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (L) speaks with Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao during a news conference at the RBI head office in Mumbai March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee reacts during the three-day long India Economic Summit 2009 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 10, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee attends the three-day long India Economic Summit 2009 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 10, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee gestures during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, attends a congress party election campaign rally in Siliguri March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, speaks during an election rally in Samastipur, in Bihar April 21, 2009. REUTERS/ Krishna Murari Kishan/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, shakes hands with Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as they attend an official meeting in Tehran November 1, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, signs common agreements as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reads the documents during the concluding ceremony of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Colombo August 3, 2008. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, gestures to Condoleezza Rice before their meeting in New Delhi October 4, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee attends a joint news conference in New Delhi October 4, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the inaugural conference on "Deepening South Asian Economic Integration", organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in New Delhi July 24, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee leaves after a meeting in New Delhi June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, and senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury address the media after a meeting in New Delhi June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then foreign minister, relaxes before the start of the 14th ASEAN Regional Forum retreat at the Philippines International Convention Center in Manila August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee is taken to the hospital after a car accident in Bethuadahari, about 120 km (75 miles) from Kolkata April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then defence minister, speaks during an Indo-U.S. business summit in New Delhi September 13, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then defence minister, reviews honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Beijing May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee, then defence minister, yawns during a function at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. in Bangalore, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee greets workers in a rifle factory in Ishapore 30 km (19 miles) north of of Calcutta September 28, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) shakes hands with Pranab Mukherjee, then defence minister in New Delhi December 4, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore KK</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee reacts during a news conference in Mumbai June 22, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta AD/LA/Files</p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (4th R) walks with Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (6th L) after their meeting in Lucknow July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (L) talks with his son and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav (C) as former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (R) looks on during their meeting in Lucknow July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee waves in front of a portrait of Mayawati, chief of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a meeting with Mayawati at BSP headquarters in Lucknow July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee pauses as he attends a news conference during his visit to Congress party's Gujarat state office in Ahmedabad July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee sits as he interacts with media at his residence in New Delhi July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) arrives to cast her vote as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) and former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (L) watch during an election for the ceremonial post of president in New Delhi July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote as Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (L) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) watch during an election for the ceremonial post of president in New Delhi July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee waves after his meeting with Congress party members in Bhopal July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee shares a moment as he interacts with media at his residence in New Delhi July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, who resigned in June to run for president, gestures as he leaves after his interaction with media at his residence in New Delhi July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

