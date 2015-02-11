Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 11, 2015 | 2:10pm IST

Prayerful moments

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
1 / 25
A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
2 / 25
A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
3 / 25
Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 25
A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
5 / 25
Brahmins, or upper-caste Hindus, hold "Janeu" (sacred thread), also called "Yagnopavit", as they perform prayers at a temple on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Brahmins, or upper-caste Hindus, hold "Janeu" (sacred thread), also called "Yagnopavit", as they perform prayers at a temple on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Brahmins, or upper-caste Hindus, hold "Janeu" (sacred thread), also called "Yagnopavit", as they perform prayers at a temple on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
6 / 25
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
7 / 25
A Hindu devotee daubed in coloured powder prays during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A Hindu devotee daubed in coloured powder prays during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2014
A Hindu devotee daubed in coloured powder prays during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
8 / 25
A camel trader wearing his traditional headgear prays while holding burning incense sticks at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 10, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A camel trader wearing his traditional headgear prays while holding burning incense sticks at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 10, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2013
A camel trader wearing his traditional headgear prays while holding burning incense sticks at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 10, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
9 / 25
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. Womenfolk fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. Womenfolk fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the...more

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2013
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. Womenfolk fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
10 / 25
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa (name given by the monastery after complying with the monk's vows) of Mexican nationality and speaks Spanish. Lobsang Dawa grew up in a Mexican Catholic family but studied for 12 years in the Drepung Loseling monastery, which was founded in 1416 but was later relocated in 1959 after China invaded Tibet to Karnataka. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa (name given by the monastery after complying with the monk's vows) of Mexican...more

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa (name given by the monastery after complying with the monk's vows) of Mexican nationality and speaks Spanish. Lobsang Dawa grew up in a Mexican Catholic family but studied for 12 years in the Drepung Loseling monastery, which was founded in 1416 but was later relocated in 1959 after China invaded Tibet to Karnataka. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files
Close
11 / 25
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2013
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
12 / 25
A schoolgirl (C) prays before having her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A schoolgirl (C) prays before having her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
A schoolgirl (C) prays before having her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Close
13 / 25
A Muslim woman prays after her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A Muslim woman prays after her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2013
A Muslim woman prays after her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
14 / 25
A nun prays during a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A nun prays during a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2012
A nun prays during a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Close
15 / 25
Kashmiri Sikh boys listen to chants inside a "guruduwara" (Sikh temple) on the occasion of the 543rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Srinagar November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Kashmiri Sikh boys listen to chants inside a "guruduwara" (Sikh temple) on the occasion of the 543rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Srinagar November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2012
Kashmiri Sikh boys listen to chants inside a "guruduwara" (Sikh temple) on the occasion of the 543rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Srinagar November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Close
16 / 25
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (bottom L) prays with other Buddhist leaders and scholars during an all faith prayer meet as part of the Global Buddhist Congregation 2011, in New Delhi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (bottom L) prays with other Buddhist leaders and scholars during an all faith prayer meet as part of the Global Buddhist Congregation 2011, in New Delhi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (bottom L) prays with other Buddhist leaders and scholars during an all faith prayer meet as part of the Global Buddhist Congregation 2011, in New Delhi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
17 / 25
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2011
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
18 / 25
A Tibetan woman-in-exile prays at a Buddhist monastery in McLeodganj in Dharamshala March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A Tibetan woman-in-exile prays at a Buddhist monastery in McLeodganj in Dharamshala March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
A Tibetan woman-in-exile prays at a Buddhist monastery in McLeodganj in Dharamshala March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Close
19 / 25
A Buddhist woman spins prayer wheels at a temple in Mcleodganj February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A Buddhist woman spins prayer wheels at a temple in Mcleodganj February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010
A Buddhist woman spins prayer wheels at a temple in Mcleodganj February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Close
20 / 25
A man cries as he prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A man cries as he prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2010
A man cries as he prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
21 / 25
Hindu priests sit inside barrels containing water as they perform special prayers in order to appease Varun, the Hindu rain god, in a temple in Mumbai August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Hindu priests sit inside barrels containing water as they perform special prayers in order to appease Varun, the Hindu rain god, in a temple in Mumbai August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2009
Hindu priests sit inside barrels containing water as they perform special prayers in order to appease Varun, the Hindu rain god, in a temple in Mumbai August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
22 / 25
A Sadhu, or Hindu holyman, worships Sun God "Surya" on a beach on Sagar Island about 150 km south of Kolkata January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A Sadhu, or Hindu holyman, worships Sun God "Surya" on a beach on Sagar Island about 150 km south of Kolkata January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2009
A Sadhu, or Hindu holyman, worships Sun God "Surya" on a beach on Sagar Island about 150 km south of Kolkata January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Close
23 / 25
A Chabad Rabbi prays inside the Jewish centre 'Nariman House' during a Chanukah prayer meeting, for those killed by armed militants at a Jewish centre in Mumbai December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A Chabad Rabbi prays inside the Jewish centre 'Nariman House' during a Chanukah prayer meeting, for those killed by armed militants at a Jewish centre in Mumbai December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2008
A Chabad Rabbi prays inside the Jewish centre 'Nariman House' during a Chanukah prayer meeting, for those killed by armed militants at a Jewish centre in Mumbai December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
24 / 25
A faithful prays during Christmas celebration at St. Paul's Cathedral church in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A faithful prays during Christmas celebration at St. Paul's Cathedral church in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2008
A faithful prays during Christmas celebration at St. Paul's Cathedral church in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

Next Slideshows

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

11 Feb 2015
Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine

Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine

Indian Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims visit Israeli shrine where, they believe, the head of Hussein ibn Ali - grandson of the Prophet Mohammed - lay interred for...

10 Feb 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

10 Feb 2015
Turtles of the Amazon

Turtles of the Amazon

A thousand turtle hatchlings are released into the Amazon wild.

07 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast