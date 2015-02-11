Prayerful moments
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Brahmins, or upper-caste Hindus, hold "Janeu" (sacred thread), also called "Yagnopavit", as they perform prayers at a temple on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Hindu devotee daubed in coloured powder prays during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A camel trader wearing his traditional headgear prays while holding burning incense sticks at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 10, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular...more
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata November 8, 2013. Womenfolk fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the...more
A Tibetan Buddhist monk, 37, meditates in front of a picture of Dalai Lama at Loseling Center in Mexico City, October 10, 2013. He is the first Gueshe Lobsang Dawa (name given by the monastery after complying with the monk's vows) of Mexican...more
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A schoolgirl (C) prays before having her free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A Muslim woman prays after her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A nun prays during a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Kashmiri Sikh boys listen to chants inside a "guruduwara" (Sikh temple) on the occasion of the 543rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Srinagar November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (bottom L) prays with other Buddhist leaders and scholars during an all faith prayer meet as part of the Global Buddhist Congregation 2011, in New Delhi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Tibetan woman-in-exile prays at a Buddhist monastery in McLeodganj in Dharamshala March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Buddhist woman spins prayer wheels at a temple in Mcleodganj February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A man cries as he prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu priests sit inside barrels containing water as they perform special prayers in order to appease Varun, the Hindu rain god, in a temple in Mumbai August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A Sadhu, or Hindu holyman, worships Sun God "Surya" on a beach on Sagar Island about 150 km south of Kolkata January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Chabad Rabbi prays inside the Jewish centre 'Nariman House' during a Chanukah prayer meeting, for those killed by armed militants at a Jewish centre in Mumbai December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A faithful prays during Christmas celebration at St. Paul's Cathedral church in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
