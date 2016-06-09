Prayers for Muhammad Ali
The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Salma Selenica, 12, adjusts the headscarf of her sister Layla, 8, ahead of the jenazah. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Worshipers and well-wishers take photographs as the casket with the body of Muhammad Ali is brought for his jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nahed Ahmed Zeead (C), 51, of Iraq, takes part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boxer promoter Don King (C) and former world champion boxer and gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard (R) attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Thousands attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds the Holy book Quran during the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reverend Jesse Jackson attends the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and woman arrive to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A kid waits to attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ali Aldhefary arrives to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women gather to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman takes a selfie with her mobile phone as people arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A hearse arrives with the casket of the late Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Sugar Ray Leonard (C) talks with people taking part in the jenazah service. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Girls read the Holy book the Quran after arriving for the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People attend the jenazah prayer. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
America's next running mates?
These politicians are the betting favorites to become presumptive running mates in the U.S. election this fall, according to online predictions market...
Battling Islamic State for Sirte
Forces aligned with Libya's unity government are engaged in fierce clashes with Islamic State in the group's stronghold of Sirte.
Baghdad bombings
Islamic State claims responsibility for two suicide bombings in Baghdad.
PM Modi on five-nation tour
Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the U.S. and Mexico.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.