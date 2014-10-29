A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" or "Chatt Puja" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the...more

A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" or "Chatt Puja" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

