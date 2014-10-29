Edition:
Prayers to the sun

A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" or "Chatt Puja" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman laughs as she covers her face after worshiping the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees lie on a road as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as he offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man cleans the stairs on the banks of polluted river Yamuna before Hindu devotees started worshipping the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Sun lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the eastern Indian city of Patna October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A girl blows a balloon pipe during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man fits a light on a bamboo pole during the "Chhat" festival near the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of the Laxmi Narayan lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in the northeastern Indian city of Agartala October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival "Chatt Puja" in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 30, 2014
