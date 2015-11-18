Praying to the sun god
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise...more
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Smoke rises from the burning incense as a devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A youth lights firecrackers while celebrating in Agartala, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl blows soap bubbles along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees cross the temporary bridge as they arrive at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu woman stands next to the offerings kept on the banks of river Sabarmati as devotees wait for the rising sun in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People are seen through a tent as they arrive to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to offer prayers to the rising sun in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An idol of an elephant is kept on the bank of Bagmati river as an offering in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake in Chandigarh, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A devotee holding offerings and an oil lamp on her hand offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl plays with a light bulb along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
