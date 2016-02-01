Edition:
Pregnant in the Zika zone

Maria de Lourdes, who is nine months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Zika infection has been linked to an unprecedented surge in Brazil of cases of newborns with shrunken heads and brain damage.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Women are seen in the shanty town of Beco do Sururu, Recife, Brazil, January 29, 2016. Brazil is losing the battle against the mosquito spreading the Zika virus, President Dilma Rousseff said, calling for a national effort to eradicate the insect. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Juliana Gomes, who is eight months pregnant poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Juliana thinks that the birth of her daughter will be a personal victory. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A pregnant woman waits to be attended to at the Women's National Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador January 29, 2016. El Salvador on January 21 urged women in the Central American nation to avoid getting pregnant until 2018 to avoid their children developing birth defects from the mosquito-borne Zika virus which has rampaged through the Americas. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Joseilda Maria, who is nine months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Joseilda is very concerned about the health of the child after birth. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Pregnant women wait for a general routine checkup, which includes Zika screening, at the maternity ward of a hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Elizangela Marques, who is six months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Elizangela is awaiting the outcome of medical tests for Zika virus. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Gisele Felix, who is five months pregnant, applies repellent on her arm at her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Gisele, who is concerned about the Zika virus, has not gone out of her house during her 30-day vacation, keeping all the windows and doors closed in an effort to keep out mosquitoes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Iara Maria Sabino, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Iara used insect repellent continuously and watched documentaries on how to prevent dengue. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Tatiane Luiza, who is eight months pregnant, is examined by doctors at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Renata Oliveira, who is nine months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A pregnant woman waits to be attended to at the Women's National Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
