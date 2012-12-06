Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2012 | 7:35pm IST

Prelude to the Grammys

<p>Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
1 / 15
<p>Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
2 / 15
<p>Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
3 / 15
<p>Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
4 / 15
<p>Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
5 / 15
<p>Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
6 / 15
<p>Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
7 / 15
<p>Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
8 / 15
<p>The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
9 / 15
<p>The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
10 / 15
<p>Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
11 / 15
<p>Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
12 / 15
<p>Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
13 / 15
<p>Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
14 / 15
<p>Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The "Sisters" fashion show

The "Sisters" fashion show

Next Slideshows

The

The "Sisters" fashion show

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity group which raises money for AIDS and LGBT-related causes, take part in a show of fashions made from recycled...

04 Dec 2012
Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians

The 25 highest-paid musicians over the last year.

01 Dec 2012
Asian couture

Asian couture

Collection highlights from the Asian Couture shows.

30 Nov 2012

"The Hobbit" premiere

A look at the world premiere of "The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey" in Wellington, New Zealand.

28 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast