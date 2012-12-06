Prelude to the Grammys
Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
