Pictures | Thu May 16, 2013 | 6:40pm IST

Preparing for Cyclone Mahasen

<p>Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters from a storm which the United Nations says threatens 4.1 million people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the approaching cyclone Mahasen, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving at a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

