Preparing for Cyclone Mahasen
Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as...more
Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters from a storm which the United Nations says threatens 4.1 million people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the...more
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the approaching cyclone Mahasen, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving at a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
