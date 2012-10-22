Preparing for Eid al-Adha
A Kashmiri man holds a ram in between in legs after buying it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 22, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on October 27. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri man keeps watch over his herd of goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 22, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on October 27. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri people weigh a sheep before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 22, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on October 27. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri people walk past sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 22, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on October 27. The colour markings on the sheep are a form of identification of a particular herd. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri boy holding a stick poses for a picture in front a herd of sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 22, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on October 27. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
