Preparing for Eid al-Adha

Kashmiri people walk past sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 22, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on October 27. The colour markings on the sheep are a form of identification of a particular herd. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli