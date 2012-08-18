Preparing for Eid-al-Fitr
Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012.
Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail, on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012.
Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail, on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012.
Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
