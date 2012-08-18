Edition:
Preparing for Eid-al-Fitr

<p>Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A Muslim man takes a picture with his mobile phone after offering last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A Muslim man sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Muslims leave after offering last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Muslims offer last Friday prayers in front of the historical monument Charminar in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Muslim men attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in the compound of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Muslim children stand as they prepare to offer their last Friday prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Muslims rest after offering last Friday prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Muslims offer last Friday prayers near a mosque outside a railway station in Mumbai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Muslims offer last Friday prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Imam preaches to Muslims before last Friday prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Muslim men attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in the compound of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A boy holds a child next to Muslims offering last Friday prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Muslim men wait to perform prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in the compound of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Muslims stand after offering last Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail, on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is scheduled to be celebrated in India on August 20. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A Muslim woman offers her last Friday prayers at a mosque ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr in Ahmedabad August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Muslim offers last Friday prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

