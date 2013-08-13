Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 13, 2013 | 5:25pm IST

Preparing for Independence Day

<p>A police commando stands guard at the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police commando stands guard at the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A police commando stands guard at the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

1 / 14
<p>Indian Air Force (IAF) band personnel march past the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian Air Force (IAF) band personnel march past the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Indian Air Force (IAF) band personnel march past the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2 / 14
<p>A soldier stands next to a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A soldier stands next to a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A soldier stands next to a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

3 / 14
<p>Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

4 / 14
<p>School children in coloured clothes and naval band personnel stand in front of a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

School children in coloured clothes and naval band personnel stand in front of a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

School children in coloured clothes and naval band personnel stand in front of a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

5 / 14
<p>School children in coloured clothes form the tricolour as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

School children in coloured clothes form the tricolour as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

School children in coloured clothes form the tricolour as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

6 / 14
<p>Soldiers stand in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Soldiers stand in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Soldiers stand in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

7 / 14
<p>Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

8 / 14
<p>Policemen stand guard as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Policemen stand guard as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Policemen stand guard as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

9 / 14
<p>Buglers from India's armed forces stand on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as the Indian national flag flutters during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Buglers from India's armed forces stand on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as the Indian national flag flutters during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its...more

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Buglers from India's armed forces stand on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as the Indian national flag flutters during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

10 / 14
<p>An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Babu</p>

An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Babu

11 / 14
<p>Female National Cadet Corps (NCC) members embrace during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Female National Cadet Corps (NCC) members embrace during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Female National Cadet Corps (NCC) members embrace during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

12 / 14
<p>An policeman stands guard near the venue for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An policeman stands guard near the venue for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

An policeman stands guard near the venue for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

13 / 14
<p>Schoolboys perform Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

Schoolboys perform Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Schoolboys perform Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

14 / 14
