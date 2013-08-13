Preparing for Independence Day
A police commando stands guard at the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police commando stands guard at the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force (IAF) band personnel march past the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force (IAF) band personnel march past the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier stands next to a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier stands next to a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School children in coloured clothes and naval band personnel stand in front of a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School children in coloured clothes and naval band personnel stand in front of a national flag during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School children in coloured clothes form the tricolour as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children in coloured clothes form the tricolour as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers stand in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers stand in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Schoolchildren take part in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen stand guard as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard as they participate in the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Buglers from India's armed forces stand on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as the Indian national flag flutters during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its...more
Buglers from India's armed forces stand on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as the Indian national flag flutters during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Babu
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Babu
Female National Cadet Corps (NCC) members embrace during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Female National Cadet Corps (NCC) members embrace during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An policeman stands guard near the venue for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An policeman stands guard near the venue for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Schoolboys perform Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Schoolboys perform Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Next Slideshows
Mali votes
Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.
California wildfires
Firefighters battle to contain a wildfire in Southern California.
Aadi Festival
Hundreds of faithful devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the Aadi festival in Chennai in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu...
India this week
Collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.