Preparing for Karen
A man walks on the beach as clouds form on the horizon in Cancun October 3, 2013. Karen's top winds were holding at 50 mph (80 kph), down from 65 mph (104 kph) a day earlier, and National Hurricane Center forecasters in Miami said the storm looked...more
A man walks on the beach as clouds form on the horizon in Cancun October 3, 2013. Karen's top winds were holding at 50 mph (80 kph), down from 65 mph (104 kph) a day earlier, and National Hurricane Center forecasters in Miami said the storm looked less likely to strengthen into a hurricane. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Surfers enjoy the waves created by Tropical Storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Surfers enjoy the waves created by Tropical Storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Woodrow Middleton prepares sand bags to protect his home for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Karen in Milton, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Woodrow Middleton prepares sand bags to protect his home for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Karen in Milton, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Josh Kostic (L) and Ashley Curd of Lazy Days Beach Rentals pack up some of the 1,500 umbrellas they rent before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Josh Kostic (L) and Ashley Curd of Lazy Days Beach Rentals pack up some of the 1,500 umbrellas they rent before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Lifeguards watch to keep swimmers out of the rough surf before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Lifeguards watch to keep swimmers out of the rough surf before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb (L), meterologists James Franklin and Daniel Brown (seated) track Tropical Storm Karen movements, at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb (L), meterologists James Franklin and Daniel Brown (seated) track Tropical Storm Karen movements, at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Karen is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida nearing noon on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Karen is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida nearing noon on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb explains the movements of Tropical Storm Karen, in front of a monitor at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb explains the movements of Tropical Storm Karen, in front of a monitor at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Tropical Storm Karen is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East satellite image taken over the Gulf of Mexico at 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) October 3, 2013 in this image provided by NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via...more
Tropical Storm Karen is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East satellite image taken over the Gulf of Mexico at 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) October 3, 2013 in this image provided by NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters
A man swims in the ocean in Cancun October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A man swims in the ocean in Cancun October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Next Slideshows
Riots in Mombasa
The killing of an Islamic cleric ignites religious tensions in the Kenyan port city.
Broken lives of Fukushima
Damir Sagolj, who covered the impact of the 2011 Sendai tsunami and the following Fukushima disaster returned to the region to document the lives of people who...
Gunfire on Capitol Hill
The U.S. Capitol is briefly locked down after shots were fired outside the building.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.