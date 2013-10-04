Edition:
Preparing for Karen

<p>A man walks on the beach as clouds form on the horizon in Cancun October 3, 2013. Karen's top winds were holding at 50 mph (80 kph), down from 65 mph (104 kph) a day earlier, and National Hurricane Center forecasters in Miami said the storm looked less likely to strengthen into a hurricane. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

1 / 10
<p>Surfers enjoy the waves created by Tropical Storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

2 / 10
<p>Woodrow Middleton prepares sand bags to protect his home for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Karen in Milton, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

3 / 10
<p>Josh Kostic (L) and Ashley Curd of Lazy Days Beach Rentals pack up some of the 1,500 umbrellas they rent before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

4 / 10
<p>Lifeguards watch to keep swimmers out of the rough surf before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

5 / 10
<p>Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb (L), meterologists James Franklin and Daniel Brown (seated) track Tropical Storm Karen movements, at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

6 / 10
<p>A satellite image of Tropical Storm Karen is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida nearing noon on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

7 / 10
<p>Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb explains the movements of Tropical Storm Karen, in front of a monitor at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

8 / 10
<p>Tropical Storm Karen is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East satellite image taken over the Gulf of Mexico at 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) October 3, 2013 in this image provided by NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

9 / 10
<p>A man swims in the ocean in Cancun October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

10 / 10
Pictures