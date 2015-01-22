Preparing for Republic Day
Indian security personnel patrol at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
National Cadet Corps (NCC) perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A general view of the Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings, which are lit up ahead of the country's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A traffic policeman signals traffic to stop near the Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings, which are lit up ahead of the country's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets walk after taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police patrol in a boat in the waters of the river Yamuna behind the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Indian security personnel patrol on the rear side of the historic Taj Mahal, on a foggy winter day in Agra, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Indian soldiers listen to their instructor during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle rider arrives to perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers walk as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers walk before the start of their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
