Pictures | Thu Jan 22, 2015 | 3:00pm IST

Preparing for Republic Day

Indian security personnel patrol at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
National Cadet Corps (NCC) perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A general view of the Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings, which are lit up ahead of the country's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A traffic policeman signals traffic to stop near the Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings, which are lit up ahead of the country's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets walk after taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Police patrol in a boat in the waters of the river Yamuna behind the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Indian security personnel patrol on the rear side of the historic Taj Mahal, on a foggy winter day in Agra, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Indian soldiers listen to their instructor during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
An India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle rider arrives to perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Indian soldiers walk as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Indian soldiers walk before the start of their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
