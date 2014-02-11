Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2014 | 8:25pm IST

Preparing for the state dinner

<p>Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 10
<p>A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 10
<p>Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 10
<p>Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 10
<p>A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 10
<p>A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 10
<p>White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 10
<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 10
<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 10
<p>President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Next Slideshows

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

10 Feb 2014
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from this week.

08 Feb 2014
The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Competitors at the German deer calling championships.

07 Feb 2014
Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.

07 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast