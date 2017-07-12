Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 10:30pm IST

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a mass grave from Spain's 1936 to 1939 Civil War have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside in the northern province of Burgos. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Archaeologists excavating a mass grave from Spain's 1936 to 1939 Civil War have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside in the northern province of Burgos.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
1 / 15
The brains from some of the bodies in the La Pedraja grave were preserved by very specific environmental conditions after heavy rains seeped into bullet holes in their skulls. This "saponification" process turned them into a soap-like substance. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The brains from some of the bodies in the La Pedraja grave were preserved by very specific environmental conditions after heavy rains seeped into bullet holes in their skulls. This "saponification" process turned them into a soap-like substance.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
2 / 15
Site of the mass grave in the area known as La Pedraja, Burgos. Spain has hundreds of mass graves from the war and from ensuing decades of dictatorship under General Francisco Franco. Very few have been dug up due to a lack of funding and Spain's "pact of forgetting" on its return to democracy in the 1970s. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Site of the mass grave in the area known as La Pedraja, Burgos. Spain has hundreds of mass graves from the war and from ensuing decades of dictatorship under General Francisco Franco. Very few have been dug up due to a lack of funding and Spain's "pact of forgetting" on its return to democracy in the 1970s.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
3 / 15
A drawing depicting the remains of the bodies. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A drawing depicting the remains of the bodies.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
4 / 15
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society works at a laboratory in Verin, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society works at a laboratory in Verin, Spain.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
5 / 15
Some of the 45 brains saponified found in the mass grave, are seen at a laboratory in Verin, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Some of the 45 brains saponified found in the mass grave, are seen at a laboratory in Verin, Spain.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
6 / 15
A saponified heart of one of the persons killed in 1936 by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A saponified heart of one of the persons killed in 1936 by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
7 / 15
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
8 / 15
A portrait of Rafael Martinez (C), one of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco in 1936 in the area known as La Pedraja, is seen among other portraits at a family home in Briviesca, Spain. Martinez, the president of a socialist association, was recently identified as one of the bodies in La Pedraja. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A portrait of Rafael Martinez (C), one of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco in 1936 in the area known as La Pedraja, is seen among other portraits at a family home in Briviesca, Spain. Martinez, the president of a socialist association, was recently identified as one of the bodies in La Pedraja.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
9 / 15
Victoria Martinez, daughter of Rafael Martinez, poses with a portrait of her father. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Victoria Martinez, daughter of Rafael Martinez, poses with a portrait of her father.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
10 / 15
Miguel Angel Martinez, grandson of Rafael Martinez, poses next to the mass grave. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Miguel Angel Martinez, grandson of Rafael Martinez, poses next to the mass grave.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
11 / 15
"If only those brains could tell of what happened there," his grandson said. REUTERS/Juan Medina

"If only those brains could tell of what happened there," his grandson said.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
12 / 15
Forensic anthropologist Fernando Serrulla prepares to show one of the 45 brains. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Forensic anthropologist Fernando Serrulla prepares to show one of the 45 brains.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
13 / 15
"Naturally preserved brains are very rare," Serrulla said. "There are only around 100 documented cases in the world." The brains are being kept in a laboratory in Galicia, northwestern Spain, where Serrulla works. They form the largest collection of naturally preserved human brains in the world, he says. REUTERS/Juan Medina

"Naturally preserved brains are very rare," Serrulla said. "There are only around 100 documented cases in the world." The brains are being kept in a laboratory in Galicia, northwestern Spain, where Serrulla works. They form the largest collection of naturally preserved human brains in the world, he says.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
14 / 15
A placard showing the names of those killed next to the mass grave in the area known as of La Pedraja, Burgos. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A placard showing the names of those killed next to the mass grave in the area known as of La Pedraja, Burgos.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
REUTERS/Juan Medina
15 / 15
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

12 Jul 2017
Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

10 Jul 2017
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

10 Jul 2017
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Jul 2017

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country from the week that was.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods in Assam

Floods in Assam

Pictures from Assam, where floods have displaced more than a million people and inundated a national park.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

