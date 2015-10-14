President Mukherjee visits Middle East
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) observe a moment of silence after laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
President Pranab Mukherjee wears a skullcap, known as a yarmulke, at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) walks under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (C) chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (2nd R) as they walk under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13,...more
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) walks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during a welcoming ceremony upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves during a welcoming ceremony for Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (4th L) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) shakes hands with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) meets with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A honour guard marches before the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
