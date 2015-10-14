Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 14, 2015 | 12:26pm IST

President Mukherjee visits Middle East

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) observe a moment of silence after laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) observe a moment of silence after laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) observe a moment of silence after laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 19
President Pranab Mukherjee wears a skullcap, known as a yarmulke, at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

President Pranab Mukherjee wears a skullcap, known as a yarmulke, at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
President Pranab Mukherjee wears a skullcap, known as a yarmulke, at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 19
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) walks under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) walks under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) walks under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 19
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (C) chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (2nd R) as they walk under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (C) chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (2nd R) as they walk under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (C) chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (2nd R) as they walk under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
5 / 19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) walks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during a welcoming ceremony upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) walks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during a welcoming ceremony upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) walks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during a welcoming ceremony upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
6 / 19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves during a welcoming ceremony for Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves during a welcoming ceremony for Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves during a welcoming ceremony for Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
7 / 19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (4th L) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (4th L) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (4th L) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
8 / 19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
9 / 19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) shakes hands with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) shakes hands with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) shakes hands with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
10 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) meets with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (R) meets with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) meets with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
16 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 19
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) walk to review an honour guard before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 19
A honour guard marches before the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A honour guard marches before the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A honour guard marches before the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The Democrat debate

The Democrat debate

Next Slideshows

The Democrat debate

The Democrat debate

Five Democrat candidates square off in the first debate in Las Vegas.

14 Oct 2015

"Day of Rage"

Palestinians kill at least three and wound several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and near Tel Aviv.

13 Oct 2015
Reconstructing MH17

Reconstructing MH17

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board concluded.

13 Oct 2015
What's Sachin up to

What's Sachin up to

Former cricket great Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates an event aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children in Sri Lanka.

13 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast