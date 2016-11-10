Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016 | 12:00am IST

President Obama meets President-elect Trump

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 10
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 10
Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 10
Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 10
President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump iin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump iin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump iin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
America divided after election

America divided after election

Next Slideshows

America divided after election

America divided after election

Anti-Trump protests across America following the election.

10 Nov 2016
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan pro-government forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in the coastal city of Sirte.

10 Nov 2016
Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

10 Nov 2016
Election reaction from abroad

Election reaction from abroad

People around the world react to the results of the presidential election.

10 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast