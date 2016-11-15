President Rivlin in India
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin extends his hand for a hand shake with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan...more
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while reading a joint statement as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin watches at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (2R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesture as Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Rivlin's wife Nechama (2L) look on during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan...more
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L), his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) share a moment during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New...more
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (C) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) looks on during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New...more
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin waves towards the media as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gestures towards the photographer upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin greets the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with India�s Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan (R) upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
