President Trump
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to introduce his wife Melania at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen during his presidential town hall debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (not shown) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman kisses her son while standing in the audience as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Aston, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A journalist records a video from screen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York....more
Republican presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm...more
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump stands with female supporters on stage at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives in the rain for a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump greets diners during a campaign stop at Goody's Family Restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donald Trump speaks with Shalga Hightower, mother of Iofemi Hightower who was killed in 2007, at a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger
Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump points at rival candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) during a break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
