President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close