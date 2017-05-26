Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 27, 2017 | 3:30am IST

President Trump's first foreign trip

(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
Close
1 / 41
President Donald Trump (C) follows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as NATO member leaders gather before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

President Donald Trump (C) follows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as NATO member leaders gather before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Donald Trump (C) follows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as NATO member leaders gather before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
2 / 41
President Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
President Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 41
President Trump, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

President Trump, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
President Trump, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
4 / 41
From R-L, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk arrive for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

From R-L, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk arrive for a family photo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
From R-L, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk arrive for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 41
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump talk as they arrive for a family photo. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump talk as they arrive for a family photo. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump talk as they arrive for a family photo. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
6 / 41
From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
7 / 41
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 41
President Trump reacts as he sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

President Trump reacts as he sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump reacts as he sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Close
9 / 41
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 41
President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 41
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
12 / 41
(L-R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose during a family photo at the start of NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(L-R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose during a family photo at the start of NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
(L-R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose during a family photo at the start of NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 41
Iceland's Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, Bulgaria Desislava Radeva, Norway's Ingrid Schulerud - Stoltenberg, France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux, Belgiums's Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Luxembourg's Gauthier Destenay, Slovenia's Mojca Stropnik, Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan and U.S. first lady Melania Trump visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Iceland's Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, Bulgaria Desislava Radeva, Norway's Ingrid Schulerud - Stoltenberg, France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux, Belgiums's Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Luxembourg's Gauthier Destenay, Slovenia's Mojca Stropnik, Turkey's...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Iceland's Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, Bulgaria Desislava Radeva, Norway's Ingrid Schulerud - Stoltenberg, France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux, Belgiums's Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Luxembourg's Gauthier Destenay, Slovenia's Mojca Stropnik, Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan and U.S. first lady Melania Trump visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
14 / 41
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 41
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 41
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 41
President Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 41
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
19 / 41
President Trump and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk take their seats before their meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk take their seats before their meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk take their seats before their meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 41
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 41
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 41
President Trump and his wife Melania visit the Sistine Chapel after a private audience with Pope Francis. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

President Trump and his wife Melania visit the Sistine Chapel after a private audience with Pope Francis. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
President Trump and his wife Melania visit the Sistine Chapel after a private audience with Pope Francis. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 41
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool

Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool
Close
24 / 41
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
25 / 41
A man in a red Make America Great Again hat waits in line at the Vatican to hear Pope Francis deliver mass after his meeting with President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man in a red Make America Great Again hat waits in line at the Vatican to hear Pope Francis deliver mass after his meeting with President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A man in a red Make America Great Again hat waits in line at the Vatican to hear Pope Francis deliver mass after his meeting with President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 41
President Trump holds the hand of Holocaust survivor Margot Goldstein, as first lady Melania Trump walks towards them, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump holds the hand of Holocaust survivor Margot Goldstein, as first lady Melania Trump walks towards them, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Trump holds the hand of Holocaust survivor Margot Goldstein, as first lady Melania Trump walks towards them, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 41
President Trump and first lady Melania lay a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania lay a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania lay a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
28 / 41
The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Close
29 / 41
President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
30 / 41
President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a wreath-laying at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a wreath-laying at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a wreath-laying at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 41
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
32 / 41
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press...more

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office/Handout via Reuters
Close
33 / 41
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
34 / 41
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
35 / 41
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Close
36 / 41
(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
37 / 41
President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before beginning their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before beginning their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before beginning their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
38 / 41
President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after speaking to reporters before meeting at the King David Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after speaking to reporters before meeting at the King David Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after speaking to reporters before meeting at the King David Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
39 / 41
President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
40 / 41
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid...

27 May 2017
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of the 35th president of the United States, to mark the centennial of his birth.

27 May 2017
First lady Melania Trump abroad

First lady Melania Trump abroad

First lady Melania Trump joins her husband for their first trip abroad since assuming office.

26 May 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast