President Xi goes to Washington
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave from the White House balcony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan during an official State Visit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi during a welcoming ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
China's first lady Peng Liyuan stands as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama embraces kids from the Yu Ying Public Charter School during a visit to the Smithsonian Zoo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping watch as members of the "Old Guard" fife and drum corps march by at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet guests. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama stands with China's first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping and their delegations meet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with guests. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Obama welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
