Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 11:35pm IST

President Xi goes to Washington

President Obama and first lady Michelle wave from the White House balcony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan during an official State Visit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle wave from the White House balcony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan during an official State Visit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave from the White House balcony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan during an official State Visit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 16
President Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi during a welcoming ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi during a welcoming ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi during a welcoming ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 16
China's first lady Peng Liyuan stands as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama embraces kids from the Yu Ying Public Charter School during a visit to the Smithsonian Zoo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

China's first lady Peng Liyuan stands as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama embraces kids from the Yu Ying Public Charter School during a visit to the Smithsonian Zoo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
China's first lady Peng Liyuan stands as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama embraces kids from the Yu Ying Public Charter School during a visit to the Smithsonian Zoo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 16
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 16
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 16
President Obama greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 16
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping watch as members of the "Old Guard" fife and drum corps march by at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping watch as members of the "Old Guard" fife and drum corps march by at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping watch as members of the "Old Guard" fife and drum corps march by at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 16
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet guests. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet guests. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet guests. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 16
Michelle Obama stands with China's first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama stands with China's first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Michelle Obama stands with China's first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 16
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping and their delegations meet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping and their delegations meet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping and their delegations meet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 16
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 16
President Obama walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 16
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with guests. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with guests. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with guests. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
13 / 16
President Obama welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 16
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 16
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pope visits Ground Zero

Pope visits Ground Zero

Next Slideshows

Pope visits Ground Zero

Pope visits Ground Zero

Pope Francis joins an inter-faith service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

25 Sep 2015
Welcome to Greece

Welcome to Greece

After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.

25 Sep 2015
Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope Francis tells the annual gathering of world leaders that greed is destroying the Earth's resources and aggravating poverty.

25 Sep 2015
Eid al-Adha in India

Eid al-Adha in India

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage.

25 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast