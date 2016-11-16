Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 4:50am IST

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2013
Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 14
Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2009
Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 14
Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 14
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 14
Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2007
Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Close
5 / 14
Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2012
Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
6 / 14
Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2012
Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 14
Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 14
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Close
9 / 14
Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 14
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 14
Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 14
American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 14
Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Inside the restored Capitol dome

Inside the restored Capitol dome

Next Slideshows

Inside the restored Capitol dome

Inside the restored Capitol dome

The rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, is completed.

16 Nov 2016
Braving the Dead Sea

Braving the Dead Sea

Athletes and eco-activists swim across the Dead Sea, the first people to thrash their way over a body of water so salty that it poisons anyone who drinks it.

16 Nov 2016
Sexiest man alive

Sexiest man alive

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2016.

16 Nov 2016
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

15 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast