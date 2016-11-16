Presidential Medal of Freedom
Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
