Presidential vacation
A sign that means "Welcome Obama Family" is posted near the house, where President Barack Obama is staying while he is on Christmas vacation, in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Barack Obama (not pictured) upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman takes a picture of President Barack Obama with her iPhone upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama arrives at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama poses with a family as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay...more
First lady Michelle Obama hugs a woman as she greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama poses with a family including their shy son as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look at one-month-old Adeline Hernandez Whitney as her father William (right) takes their picture as the Obamas met U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine...more
President Barack Obama walks with first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha into a Christmas morning church service at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama makes phone calls to 10 American service members stationed around the world from his vacation rental home in Kailua, Hawaii in this handout photo December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by a large Christmas Tree following a round of golf at Kaneohe Bay Marine Base on Christmas Eve in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
