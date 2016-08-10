Presidential vacations
President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama smiles after putting on the first green at Farm Neck Golf Club during his annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush walks up the 18th green to check out the lie of his ball during a round of golf with friends at a Waco, Texas golf course, August 7, 2001. Bush was spending a month-long vacation at his ranch in Crawford, Texas. REUTERS/Jeff...more
President George W. Bush sits in his pickup truck with his Scottish Terrier Barney, while vacationing on his ranch in Crawford, Texas, August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former President Gerald Ford (R), President Clinton and golfer Jack Nicklaus (L) study the Nicklaus designed Country Club of the Rockies golf course near Vail, Colorado, prior to playing a round on August 14, 1993. Clinton was spending the weekend...more
President Bill Clinton with first lady Hillary Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea, watch three elk in a meadow of Yellowstone National Park August 12, 1996. The Clintons had finished an 8.3 mile hike and were enroute back to their vacation home when they...more
President Clinton reaches for his daughter Chelsea's legs as she does underwater handstands in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii July 11, 1993. The Clintons are vacationing for three days following the president's trip to Asia. ...more
President George W. Bush (L) and his father former President George Bush (R) look at a striped bass caught by the President July 8, 2001 in the Atlantic Ocean off Kennebunkport, Maine. The president was on a four-day family vacation at his parents'...more
Next Slideshows
Olympic bus hit by projectiles
A bus carrying journalists at the Rio Games was struck by projectiles, slightly injuring two people and prompting a police investigation.
Rio Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Playing beach volleyball in a hijab
Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy, 19, competing in her first Olympics, has achieved widespread internet fame for wearing a hijab against bikini-clad opponents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.