Presidents behind bars

Former Haitian dictator Jean Claude "Baby-Doc" Duvalier wipes sweat from his brow during an appeals court hearing in Port-au-Prince February 28, 2013. Duvalier died of a heart attack in 2014, closing the book on a political dynasty notorious for...more

Former Haitian dictator Jean Claude "Baby-Doc" Duvalier wipes sweat from his brow during an appeals court hearing in Port-au-Prince February 28, 2013. Duvalier died of a heart attack in 2014, closing the book on a political dynasty notorious for human rights abuses and corruption in the poorest country in the Americas. After spending 25 years in France, Duvalier returned to his Caribbean homeland in January 2011 and was briefly detained on charges of corruption, theft and misappropriation of funds. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close