Pictures | Mon Jun 27, 2016 | 7:36am IST

Pride in the U.S.A.

A man wears a sign that says "Orlando I love you" in Spanish while marching in the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Participants carry photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A New York City Police officer (NYPD) marches in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A man hugs a group of people wearing shirts expressing solidarity and support for the victims of the Orlando mass shooting at the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma (3rd-R) poses with survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting aboard The Stonewall Inn float before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A participant wears a dress printed with the faces of the Puerto Rican victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during the annual gay pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A pedestrian walks past a memorial to the victims of the Orlando shooting outside the Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
People hold signs while marching with the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America contingent at the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) waves while taking part in the New York City Gay Pride parade with Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (background) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 26, 2016. Standing on the right is civil rights activist Al Sharpton and New York City's First Lady Chirlane McCray. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A participant wears a shirt printed with a tribute to the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during the annual gay pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) car takes part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A Facebook employee marches in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Participants take part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
People watch the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Members of "Gays Against Guns" hold a 'die-in' during the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
People take part in a moment of silence, behind photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Participants take part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
