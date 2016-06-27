Pride in the U.S.A.
A man wears a sign that says "Orlando I love you" in Spanish while marching in the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Participants carry photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City Police officer (NYPD) marches in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man hugs a group of people wearing shirts expressing solidarity and support for the victims of the Orlando mass shooting at the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma (3rd-R) poses with survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting aboard The Stonewall Inn float before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A participant wears a dress printed with the faces of the Puerto Rican victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during the annual gay pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A pedestrian walks past a memorial to the victims of the Orlando shooting outside the Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People hold signs while marching with the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America contingent at the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) waves while taking part in the New York City Gay Pride parade with Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (background) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 26, 2016. Standing on the...more
A participant wears a shirt printed with a tribute to the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during the annual gay pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) car takes part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Facebook employee marches in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants take part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People watch the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of "Gays Against Guns" hold a 'die-in' during the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in a moment of silence, behind photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants take part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
India this week
Top India photos from this week.
Scotland at the crossroads
A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear...
Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood
A fast-moving central California wildfire has killed two people and destroyed 100 structures, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Trump unveils Scottish golf course
A protester wields red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas at the launch of Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.