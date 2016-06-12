Pride in the wake of Orlando
Chris Hemming (L) and Tristan Davison join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ciaran Lithgow of Washington, DC holds a sign of condolence for victims of the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early this morning in Washington June 12, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A parade marcher holds a sign in memory of the victims of the attack on a gay night club in Orlando, Florida at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, U.S. June 12, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew
Party attendees join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brandon Joyce carries a sign of remembrance for mass shooting victims in Orlando, at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew
A man waves a rainbow flag in front of two Boston Police vehicles outside a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016 the same day as the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Investigators work a crime scene around a white Acura vehicle after the arrest of a man found with assault weapons and possible explosives, who told authorities he was in town for the city's gay pride parade in Santa Monica, California, June 12,...more
Cameron Cano of Miami, Florida stands outside the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, in the Manhattan borough of...more
A member of the New York Police Department's Critical Response Command Unit stands guard by The Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at...more
A Boston Police Officer stands behind flowers left at a Pride Month block party, the same day as the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeffery Greamo (L) and Jon Paul join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Investigators work a crime scene around a white Acura vehicle after the arrest of a man found with assault weapons and possible explosives, who told authorities he was in town for the city's gay pride parade in Santa Monica, California, June 12,...more
Kelley Oklesson of Hyattsville, Maryland, L, and Sarah Middleton of Westminster, Maryand, R, ride a motorcycle in the DC Capital Pride parade as it runs through Dupont Circle in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Participants march in the DC Capital Pride parade as it runs through Dupont Circle in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Onlookers and DC Metropolitan Police watch as the DC Capital Pride parade runs along P Street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman wearing a hijab waits to cross the street as the DC Capital Pride parade runs along P Street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A religious group holds up a sign in protest during the DC Capital Pride parade in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Next Slideshows
When sporting giants came to India
Former French soccer player Zinedine Zidane was in Mumbai this week. Our photos of sporting giants who visited India in the past.
Children of North Korea
Growing up in the world's most reclusive state.
Food shortage protests in Venezuela
Tension is rising in Venezuela as a severe economic crisis fuels protests over chronic food shortages.
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.