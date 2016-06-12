Edition:
India
Mon Jun 13, 2016

Pride in the wake of Orlando

Chris Hemming (L) and Tristan Davison join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Ciaran Lithgow of Washington, DC holds a sign of condolence for victims of the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early this morning in Washington June 12, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A parade marcher holds a sign in memory of the victims of the attack on a gay night club in Orlando, Florida at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, U.S. June 12, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Party attendees join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Brandon Joyce carries a sign of remembrance for mass shooting victims in Orlando, at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A man waves a rainbow flag in front of two Boston Police vehicles outside a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016 the same day as the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Investigators work a crime scene around a white Acura vehicle after the arrest of a man found with assault weapons and possible explosives, who told authorities he was in town for the city's gay pride parade in Santa Monica, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan ALcorn

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Cameron Cano of Miami, Florida stands outside the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, in the Manhattan borough of New York, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A member of the New York Police Department's Critical Response Command Unit stands guard by The Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, in the Manhattan borough of New York, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A Boston Police Officer stands behind flowers left at a Pride Month block party, the same day as the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Jeffery Greamo (L) and Jon Paul join in a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub during a Pride Month block party in Boston, Massachusetts, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Investigators work a crime scene around a white Acura vehicle after the arrest of a man found with assault weapons and possible explosives, who told authorities he was in town for the city's gay pride parade in Santa Monica, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan ALcorn

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Kelley Oklesson of Hyattsville, Maryland, L, and Sarah Middleton of Westminster, Maryand, R, ride a motorcycle in the DC Capital Pride parade as it runs through Dupont Circle in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Participants march in the DC Capital Pride parade as it runs through Dupont Circle in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Onlookers and DC Metropolitan Police watch as the DC Capital Pride parade runs along P Street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A woman wearing a hijab waits to cross the street as the DC Capital Pride parade runs along P Street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A religious group holds up a sign in protest during the DC Capital Pride parade in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
