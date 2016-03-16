Primary Day
Rosemary Harder wears a hat supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a news conference, after the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, held at his Mar-A-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives thumbs ups as she speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump interrupts the speech of rival candidate John Kasich during Kasich's campaign rally in Berea, Ohio, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio announces the suspension of his presidential campaign during a rally in Miami, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands between his campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (L) and his son Eric (R) as he speaks about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, during a news...more
A voter casts a ballot at Su Nueva laundromat during voting in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich hugs a supporter after delivering his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican presidential primary, during his election night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15,...more
Bernie Sanders laughs after sitting down for breakfast at Lou Mitchell's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A voter walks to a polling precinct in Boca Raton, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ohio residents cast their votes on Super Tuesday in Parma, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
An Ohio voter receives the message that her vote has been counted on Super Tuesday in Parma, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Signs with voting regulations are seen as voters cast their ballots for the Ohio primary at Saint Columba Social Hall in Youngstown, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A voter looks over her ballot during voting in Illinois' primary at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Voters cast their ballots during voting at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bob Bolus, a supporter of Donald Trump, gives the thumbs up to drivers as they pass by on Super Tuesday in Middleburg Heights, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A voter (R) casts her ballot during voting at Jimmie G's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter is reflected in a mirror at Delia's Beauty Salon and Barber Shop as she casts a ballot during voting in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Ohio voter has a sticker placed on him after casting his vote in Valley City, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A voter casts her ballot during voting at Jimmie G's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to him speak during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Supporters cheer at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks to supporters during campaign stop outside of a polling station in Raleigh, North Carolina March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Candidate Kasich
Republican candidate John Kasich takes his home state of Ohio to add to his delegate haul.
Denied at the border
Hundreds of migrants return to a transit camp in northern Greece after Macedonian authorities blocked their attempt to cross the border.
Rise and fall of Rubio
A look back at Marco Rubio's campaign.
Russian warplanes leave Syria
Russian warplanes fly home as Moscow begins withdrawing forces that have tipped the war in Assad's way.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.