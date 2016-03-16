Edition:
Primary Day

Rosemary Harder wears a hat supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a news conference, after the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, held at his Mar-A-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives thumbs ups as she speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump interrupts the speech of rival candidate John Kasich during Kasich's campaign rally in Berea, Ohio, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio announces the suspension of his presidential campaign during a rally in Miami, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands between his campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (L) and his son Eric (R) as he speaks about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, during a news conference held at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A voter casts a ballot at Su Nueva laundromat during voting in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich hugs a supporter after delivering his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican presidential primary, during his election night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Bernie Sanders laughs after sitting down for breakfast at Lou Mitchell's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A voter walks to a polling precinct in Boca Raton, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Ohio residents cast their votes on Super Tuesday in Parma, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
An Ohio voter receives the message that her vote has been counted on Super Tuesday in Parma, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Signs with voting regulations are seen as voters cast their ballots for the Ohio primary at Saint Columba Social Hall in Youngstown, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A voter looks over her ballot during voting in Illinois' primary at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Voters cast their ballots during voting at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Bob Bolus, a supporter of Donald Trump, gives the thumbs up to drivers as they pass by on Super Tuesday in Middleburg Heights, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A voter (R) casts her ballot during voting at Jimmie G's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A voter is reflected in a mirror at Delia's Beauty Salon and Barber Shop as she casts a ballot during voting in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A Ohio voter has a sticker placed on him after casting his vote in Valley City, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A voter casts her ballot during voting at Jimmie G's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to him speak during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Supporters cheer at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks to supporters during campaign stop outside of a polling station in Raleigh, North Carolina March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
