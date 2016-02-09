Primary patriotism
A man wears stars and stripes winged sneakers at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers take down a U.S. flag following a campaign stop by Hillary Clinton at the Family Fun Center in Adel, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
David Evers of North Dakota, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears a U.S. flag-themed bowtie at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man stands with a U.S. flag decorated iPad tucked into his pants at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Campaign workers hang an U.S. flag before Chris Christie arrived to speak to voters at the Timberland Inc. headquarters during a campaign stop in Stratham, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTER/Carlos Barria
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rod Webber from Boston, with his face painted like the U.S. flag, poses for a portrait outside Exeter Town Hall before a Marco Rubio rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant wearing patriotic boots asks a question to Mike Huckabee at the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Voters recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
An audience member holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during a campaign stop with Marco Rubio in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump waits to enter the auditorium at the Bridge View Center ahead of a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Veterans wait in the crowd for the start of Donald Trump's speech at a veterans rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter for Donald Trump gestures as he waits before a campaign event in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump supporters Buddy Long, left, and Ed Edwards laugh outside of the Macon Coliseum before Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
