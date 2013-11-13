Prince Charles visits India
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take part in a ritual that is part of the "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh, in Uttarakhand, at the start of a nine-day visit to India November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit...more
Britain's Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles looks on as he attends a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013....more
Britain's Prince Charles looks on as he attends a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd R) addresses a gathering as his wife Camilla (2nd L), Duchess of Cornwall, watches after they performed a ritual during an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in...more
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd R) addresses a gathering as his wife Camilla (2nd L), Duchess of Cornwall, watches after they performed a ritual during an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long...more
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, perform a ritual as part of an "Aarti" ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles (centre, L) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles (centre, L) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles interacts with Indian soldiers as he visits the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shakes hands with members of India's Military Academy at the academy in Dehradun November 7, 2013. Camilla and her husband, Britain's Prince Charles, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Arthur...more
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shakes hands with members of India's Military Academy at the academy in Dehradun November 7, 2013. Camilla and her husband, Britain's Prince Charles, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles as she visits Doon School in Dehradun November 7, 2013. Camilla and her husband, Britain's Prince Charles, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles as she visits Doon School in Dehradun November 7, 2013. Camilla and her husband, Britain's Prince Charles, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles next to a student during a pottery class as she visits Doon School in Dehradun November 7, 2013. Camilla and her husband, Britain's Prince Charles, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Arthur...more
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles next to a student during a pottery class as she visits Doon School in Dehradun November 7, 2013. Camilla and her husband, Britain's Prince Charles, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) receives an honorary degree in forestry from P P Bhojvaid, Director and Vice-Chancellor of the Forest Research Institute as G S Goraya (L), deputy Director General Researcher of the institute applauds during his visit to...more
Britain's Prince Charles (C) receives an honorary degree in forestry from P P Bhojvaid, Director and Vice-Chancellor of the Forest Research Institute as G S Goraya (L), deputy Director General Researcher of the institute applauds during his visit to the institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles poses with volunteers during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles poses with volunteers during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles cuts a cake made in the form of the Forest Research Institute building during his visit to the institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles cuts a cake made in the form of the Forest Research Institute building during his visit to the institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles looks on during his visit to the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles looks on during his visit to the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles smiles after receiving an honorary degree in forestry during his visit to the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles smiles after receiving an honorary degree in forestry during his visit to the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles waters a plant during his visit to the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles waters a plant during his visit to the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles sows rice seeds in a field during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles sows rice seeds in a field during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles talks to a farmer behind a pair of oxen during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles talks to a farmer behind a pair of oxen during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles looks for a pen cap beneath a table as he signs a visitor's book during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi...more
Britain's Prince Charles looks for a pen cap beneath a table as he signs a visitor's book during his visit to the Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles walks with Indian Army officers after interacting with soldiers as he visits Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles walks with Indian Army officers after interacting with soldiers as he visits Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, visit the Katha Lab school at a slum in New Delhi during their nine-day long visit to India, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Britain's Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, visit the Katha Lab school at a slum in New Delhi during their nine-day long visit to India, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police officers stand guard as people await the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at a slum in New Delhi, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police officers stand guard as people await the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at a slum in New Delhi, during their nine-day long visit to India, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Britain's Prince Charles (C) shakes hands with President Pranab Mukherjee as his wife Camilla (R), Duchess of Cornwall, watches before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles (C) shakes hands with President Pranab Mukherjee as his wife Camilla (R), Duchess of Cornwall, watches before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles (C) talks to Hindu priests as he walks inside the premises of Akshardham temple during his visit in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles (C) talks to Hindu priests as he walks inside the premises of Akshardham temple during his visit in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman applies vermillion powder on the forehead of Britain's Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, during her visit to the Hindu temple Akshardham in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman applies vermillion powder on the forehead of Britain's Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, during her visit to the Hindu temple Akshardham in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose on the steps of the Hindu temple Akshardham during their visit to the temple in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose on the steps of the Hindu temple Akshardham during their visit to the temple in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, come out of Akshardham temple after their visit in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, come out of Akshardham temple after their visit in New Delhi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a move used in Indian traditional folk dance as she poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a move used in Indian traditional folk dance as she poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Camilla poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Camilla poses with students during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Prince Charles attends a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles attends a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles greets Swati Piramal (L), vice-chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, before the start of a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles greets Swati Piramal (L), vice-chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, before the start of a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles shakes hands with Chanda Kochhar (L), Chief Executive of India's ICICI Bank, before the start of a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles shakes hands with Chanda Kochhar (L), Chief Executive of India's ICICI Bank, before the start of a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles shakes hands with Anand Mahindra (3rd L), Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, before the start of a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles shakes hands with Anand Mahindra (3rd L), Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, before the start of a round table meeting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (2nd L) watch children perform a dance inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/ Pool
Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (2nd L) watch children perform a dance inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/ Pool
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (R), Duchess of Cornwall watch children perform a dance with their teacher inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla (R), Duchess of Cornwall watch children perform a dance with their teacher inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, interact with children inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prince Charles (2nd L) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, interact with children inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gestures after arriving inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gestures after arriving inside a room at a Mobile Creche in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (L) points out during a visit to a mangrove conservation area in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (L) points out during a visit to a mangrove conservation area in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks to industrialist Jamshyd Godrej after visiting a mangrove conservation area in Mumbai November 9, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish...more
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks to industrialist Jamshyd Godrej after visiting a mangrove conservation area in Mumbai November 9, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stand with Nita Ambani (2nd L), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, actress Kajol (L), Mukesh Ambani (2nd R), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance...more
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stand with Nita Ambani (2nd L), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, actress Kajol (L), Mukesh Ambani (2nd R), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and actor Ajay Devgan (R) before a dinner to support the work of British Asian Trust in Mumbai November 9, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine day visit to India. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool
Mukesh Ambani (L), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, gestures as Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Nita Ambani (R), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, look on...more
Mukesh Ambani (L), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, gestures as Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Nita Ambani (R), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, look on before a dinner to support the work of British Asian Trust in Mumbai November 9, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine day visit to India. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stand with Nita Ambani (2nd L), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, and actress Kajol (L) before a dinner to support the work of British Asian Trust in...more
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stand with Nita Ambani (2nd L), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, and actress Kajol (L) before a dinner to support the work of British Asian Trust in Mumbai November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) along with his wife Camilla (back L), the Duchess of Cornwall, meet Madahukar Dongre, the last living holder of the Burma Star in India, after attending a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November...more
Britain's Prince Charles (C) along with his wife Camilla (back L), the Duchess of Cornwall, meet Madahukar Dongre, the last living holder of the Burma Star in India, after attending a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks with a woman holding a child as he leaves after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles is on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks with a woman holding a child as he leaves after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles is on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles waves as he leaves after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles is on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles waves as he leaves after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles is on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (3rd L) and his wife Camilla (2nd R), the Duchess of Cornwall, leave after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq...more
Britain's Prince Charles (3rd L) and his wife Camilla (2nd R), the Duchess of Cornwall, leave after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leave after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq...more
Britain's Prince Charles (C) and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leave after a Remembrance Day Service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) laughs while speaking to school children at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (C) laughs while speaking to school children at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (C) looks on, as he arrives at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (C) looks on, as he arrives at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on a nine-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles poses for pictures against the backdrop of Vazhachal waterfalls at Thrissur district in Kerala November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Britain's Prince Charles poses for pictures against the backdrop of Vazhachal waterfalls at Thrissur district in Kerala November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, speaks to a self-employed woman entrepreneur during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, speaks to a self-employed woman entrepreneur during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd R) and his wife Camilla (3rd R), the Duchess of Cornwall pose with Kathakali and Kalaripayattu artists after watching their performance at the Kerala Folklore Museum and Theatre in Kochi November 11, 2013....more
Britain's Prince Charles (2nd R) and his wife Camilla (3rd R), the Duchess of Cornwall pose with Kathakali and Kalaripayattu artists after watching their performance at the Kerala Folklore Museum and Theatre in Kochi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Camilla (4th R), Duchess of Cornwall, greets self employed women during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Camilla (4th R), Duchess of Cornwall, greets self employed women during a visit to a women's NGO, Vandana Foundation, in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (3rd R) walks with officials as he arrives to visit the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (3rd R) walks with officials as he arrives to visit the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) poses with an Indian Muslim cleric at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (C) poses with an Indian Muslim cleric at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles (4th L) leaves after visiting the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (4th L) leaves after visiting the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (C) speaks to an artisan at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Prince Charles (C) speaks to an artisan at the Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artisans work as Britain's Prince Charles visits Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artisans work as Britain's Prince Charles visits Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
One World Trade Center
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next...
Afghanistan's last Jew
Zabulon Simintov is the last known Jew remaining in Afghanistan.
Madrid on strike
Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.
Remembering the veterans
Remembrance ceremonies around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.