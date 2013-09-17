Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2013 | 11:55pm IST

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

<p>Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Close
7 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL

Close
9 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
10 / 28
<p>The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
11 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
12 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
13 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
14 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
15 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
16 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
17 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
18 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
19 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
20 / 28
<p>One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
21 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
22 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
23 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
24 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
25 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
26 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
27 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

Next Slideshows

Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

One of America's landmark homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, was sold at an auction for $41.5...

17 Sep 2013
Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...

17 Sep 2013
Colorado flash floods

Colorado flash floods

Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.

17 Sep 2013
Washington Navy Yard shooting

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Several are killed in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

17 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures