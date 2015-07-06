Princess Charlotte's christening
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Princess Charlotte is seen inside a pram as she leaves the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain after her christening July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk past the crowds at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate with their son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, after her christening, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries her daughter Princess Charlotte into the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the princess's christening July 5 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince William, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George leave after Princess Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is pushed in her silver cross pram as she leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate after her christening July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen standing with her husband Prince Philip, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William after the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pushes Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in her pram as Queen Elizabeth looks on as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate following the Christening of Princess Charlotte, July 5, 2015...more
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, controls her skirts as a gust of wind blows while she arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince Philip arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
James Middleton, the brother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Laura Fellowes arrives for the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Godmother Sophie Carter arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
James Mead, a godfather to Princess Charlotte, arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of the princess on July 5 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Prince George turns to look at the crowds as Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Reverend Canon Jonathan Riviere and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge are saluted by a policeman as they arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Next Slideshows
Trouble in Greek paradise
Tourists enjoy their holidays on the island of Santorini amid Greece's mushrooming financial crisis.
Celebrating 4th of July
Parades and fireworks mark Independence Day.
Hot dog eating champions
Matt Stonie and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Inside the Indian zoos
Have a virtual tour of various zoos across India with these colourful pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.