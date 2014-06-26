Prison fight club
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) kicks Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P.U Suphap kisses his son during his fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Stuart Chai-Yai Gym of Scotland has blood dripping down his face after his fight with Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P. U Suphap in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P.U Suphap performs the Muay thai traditional dance before his fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Changsuk P.U Suphap rests on the floor before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A security guard watches inmates during "Fighting Backwall" contest at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Changsuk P.U Suphap is massaged by his trainer before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P.U Suphap carries his son after his fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Changsuk P.U Suphap is massaged by his trainer before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Yodpetch P.U Suphap is massaged by his trainer before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Whaling and Japan
A look at the controversy over Japan's whaling program.
Other Taj Mahals
The Mughal-era monument, recreated and replicated.
Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup
The Tatuyo tribe, who live near a host city, enjoy brisk business thanks to the World Cup.
Playtime with Jeff Koons
Balloon animals and metallic sculptures galore at the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.