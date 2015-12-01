Prison swap with Nusra Front

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry weapons on the back of pick-up trucks during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front fighters chanted "God is great" as they arrived with the Lebanese captives...more

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry weapons on the back of pick-up trucks during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front fighters chanted "God is great" as they arrived with the Lebanese captives in preparation for the swap. One of the captives, interviewed by Al Jazeera, said the group had treated them well. But later, after they safely arrived in Beirut, two of them likened their captivity to the grave. REUTERS/Stringer

