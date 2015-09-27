Prisoners meet the Pope
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmate David Hernandez, 39, of North Philadelphia prays during the Pope Francis visit at the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Pope Francis blesses an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmates hold photos of Pope Francis as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate during a meeting with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A prisoner wipes away a tear as Pope Francis met with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An inmate hold a photo of Pope Francis as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces a prisoner while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners applaud as Pope Francis finishes meeting with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A prisoner holds a rosary as he listens while Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as his interpreter (L) looks on as the pontiff meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners cheer as Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Detail view of a chair made by prisoners for Pope Francis for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners and correctional officers listen as Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Ganesh Chaturthi
Pictures of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day festival.
Between Russia and Japan
Life on the disputed island chain known to Russia as the Southern Kuriles, but referred to by Japan as the Northern Territories.
Walking above the earth
Europe's best slackliners compete at the Highline Extreme event in Switzerland.
Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.