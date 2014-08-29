Edition:
Prisoners of war

Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war (with brooms and shovels), who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, sit on the ground as they are assigned to clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, gather as they are assigned to clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A prisoner-of-war, who is a Ukrainian serviceman captured by pro-Russian separatists, sits on the ground while assigned to clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, sit on the ground while assigned to clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

