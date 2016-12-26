Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 26, 2016 | 6:25pm IST

Priyanka Chopra: A year in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston walk onstage to present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston walk onstage to present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston walk onstage to present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Close
1 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Close
2 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Close
3 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files
Close
4 / 22
Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Close
5 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files
Close
6 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Close
7 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Close
8 / 22
Margaret Sixel (R) accepts the award for Best Film Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Margaret Sixel (R) accepts the award for Best Film Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Margaret Sixel (R) accepts the award for Best Film Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
9 / 22
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
10 / 22
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
11 / 22
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Close
12 / 22
Priyanka Chopra sign autographs upon arrival at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Priyanka Chopra sign autographs upon arrival at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra sign autographs upon arrival at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
13 / 22
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
14 / 22
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
15 / 22
Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Close
16 / 22
Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Close
17 / 22
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" and John Stamos of "Grandfathered" accept their awards for favorite actor and actress in a new TV series before presenting the award for favorite movie at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" and John Stamos of "Grandfathered" accept their awards for favorite actor and actress in a new TV series before presenting the award for favorite movie at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" and John Stamos of "Grandfathered" accept their awards for favorite actor and actress in a new TV series before presenting the award for favorite movie at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
18 / 22
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Close
19 / 22
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Close
20 / 22
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Close
21 / 22
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week

24 Dec 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

24 Dec 2016
Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Hiba al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old teaching assistant with Down syndrome, works at a Gaza City school for children with special needs where she was once a student.

22 Dec 2016
City of ice

City of ice

A glittering city of ice and snow rises in northern China at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

22 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast