Priyanka Chopra: A year in Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston walk onstage to present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files
Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Margaret Sixel (R) accepts the award for Best Film Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Priyanka Chopra sign autographs upon arrival at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" and John Stamos of "Grandfathered" accept their awards for favorite actor and actress in a new TV series before presenting the award for favorite movie at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California...more
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny...more
