Priyanka Chopra at American award shows
Priyanka Chopra sign autographs upon arrival at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. ...more
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for "Furious 7" as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
