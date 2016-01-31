Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 31, 2016 | 1:55pm IST

Priyanka Chopra at American award shows

Priyanka Chopra sign autographs upon arrival at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at ELLE's Annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for "Furious 7" as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
