Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Priyanka Chopra blows a kiss as she arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Priyanka Chopra and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose backstage after presenting an award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra poses backstage after presenting an award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and Priyanka Chopra present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
