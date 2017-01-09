Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 9, 2017 | 8:05am IST

Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Priyanka Chopra blows a kiss as she arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Priyanka Chopra and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose backstage after presenting an award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Priyanka Chopra poses backstage after presenting an award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and Priyanka Chopra present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

