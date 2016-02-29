Edition:
Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra arrives wearing Zuhair Murad at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra wearing a white Zuhair Murad gown arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra wearing a white Zuhair Murad gown arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Margaret Sixel (R) accepts the award for Best Film Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
