Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars
Priyanka Chopra arrives wearing Zuhair Murad at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Priyanka Chopra wearing a white Zuhair Murad gown arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Priyanka Chopra wearing a white Zuhair Murad gown arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Margaret Sixel (R) accepts the award for Best Film Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Memorable Oscar quotes
Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.
Leo's Oscar trek
In a rollercoaster movie awards season with no clear favorite in the Oscars best picture race, there is one sure bet - Leonardo DiCaprio will finally take home...
Best of the BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.
The many faces of Sacha Baron Cohen
A look at Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical characters from Borat to Nobby.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.