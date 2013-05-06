Pro-blasphemy law rally
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline...more
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Next Slideshows
Wildfire in California
A wind-driven brush fire raging northwest of Los Angeles creeps toward housing subdivisions.
The Sahara Story
Unlisted Sahara has been ordered by the Supreme Court to repay billions of dollars it raised from millions of small investors in outlawed bonds.
Orb wins Kentucky Derby
Jockey Joel Rosario and Orb win the 139th Kentucky Derby.
India this week
Our best photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.