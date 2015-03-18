Edition:
Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk

A pro-Russian rebel aims his weapon as people pass by, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels sit inside a truck, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A pro-Russian rebel aims his weapon as a woman passes by, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take their positions on a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take their positions on a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels sit inside a truck, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take their positions on a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take cover, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels walk along a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take cover, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A pro-Russian rebel aims his weapon as people pass by, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take their positions on a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels take their positions on a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pro-Russian rebels walk along a street, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
