Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 30, 2014 | 1:40am IST

Pro-Russians seize Luhansk

<p>Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
4 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
9 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
11 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
12 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
17 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
18 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
19 / 23
<p>A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
20 / 23
<p>A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
21 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
22 / 23
<p>Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Views from above the tornado damage

Views from above the tornado damage

Next Slideshows

Views from above the tornado damage

Views from above the tornado damage

A wave of tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States.

29 Apr 2014
Travelling with a voting machine

Travelling with a voting machine

Electronic voting machines journey across the country to be used during elections.

29 Apr 2014
Clashes in Donetsk

Clashes in Donetsk

Pro-Russian separatists attack a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in Donetsk.

29 Apr 2014
Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.

28 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures