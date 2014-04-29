Pro-Russians seize Luhansk
Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Views from above the tornado damage
A wave of tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States.
Travelling with a voting machine
Electronic voting machines journey across the country to be used during elections.
Clashes in Donetsk
Pro-Russian separatists attack a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in Donetsk.
Anti-cartel vigilantes
Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.