Profile: A-Rod

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in Iraq, when he made a lunge at him in ceremonies before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 13, 2012. The two worked over 100 missions searching for bombs, were injured in the line of duty and went through rehabilitation together. After five years of waiting for Rex's service to finish, Leavey finally won approval to bring the 11-year-old dog home, with the assistance of Yankees team president Randy Levine (C). REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine