Profile: A-Rod
Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt by Boston Red Sox pitcher Mark Portugal in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston August 15, 1999. REUTERS/Staff
Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L) at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to clinch the final American League playoff spot in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez blows a gum bubble while standing in the on deck circle during the ninth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Fans hold Madonna photos as New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez (L) waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, July 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan as he rides in the back of a truck during a parade before the Major League Baseball All Star Game, in New York, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (L) listens as Alex Rodriguez reads from a prepared text as he talks to reporters about his use of a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M....more
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (L) listens as Alex Rodriguez reads from a prepared text as he talks to reporters about his use of a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Alex Rodriguez (R) kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic baseball team's first practice in Jupiter, Florida March 2, 2009 as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
New York Yankees strength and conditioning coordinator Dana Cavalea (L) helps Alex Rodriguez (C) stretch while teammate Mark Teixeira (R) streches before the Yankees' MLB AMerican League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore,...more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waits to hit at Yankee Stadium during a team practice for the 2009 MLB American League Championship Series baseball playoffs in New York, October...more
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez (R) celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninth after both of them scored on a hit by Jorge Posada in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2009 Major League Baseball World Series in...more
New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference following the Yankees 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez (C) of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands with fellow Yankees Nick Swisher (L), Andy Pettitte (2nd L) and C.C. Sabathia during introductions for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez makes a curtain call after he hit his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York,...more
Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor league rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees against the Dunedin Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (2nd R) and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson (R) sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford (2nd R) and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets...more
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in...more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in Iraq, when he made a lunge at him in ceremonies before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 13, 2012. The two worked over 100 missions searching for bombs, were injured in the line of duty and went through rehabilitation together. After five years of waiting for Rex's service to finish, Leavey finally won approval to bring the 11-year-old dog home, with the assistance of Yankees team president Randy Levine (C). REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Game 4 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Comerica Park stadium is reflected in the batting helmet of New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez during batting practice prior to Game 4 of the MLB ALCS baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Michigan, October 18, 2012....more
