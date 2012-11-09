Profile: Bashar al-Assad
Bashar al-Assad (R) son and designated successor of late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad follows the coffin of his father during the burial ceremony at the local mosque in the home village of the late Syrian leader June 13, 2000. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
Bashar al-Assad, the apparent heir to Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, walks past a portrait of his father at the openning of a computer exhibition in Damascus April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Khaled Al Hariri
A resident of the old quarter of Damascus hangs a picture of Bashar al-Assad June 14, 2000. REUTERS/Khaled Al Hariri
A Syrian woman from Golan Heights' village of Ain al-Tinaeh uses binoculars as she searches for relatives in the Israeli-occupied village of Majdal Shames July 8, 2000. A poster showing Hafez and Bashar al-Assad is seen behind the woman. ...more
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) during talks with Libyan counterpart Mummar Gaddafi in Damascus October 8, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad review the Honor Guard at Itehadeya presidential palace in Cairo October 1, 2000. REUTERS/Mona Sharaf
Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair (R) stands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Omayyad Mosque in Damascus October 31, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/Alistair Grant
Turkish President Ahmet Necdet Sezer (L) gestures while escorting his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al Assad (2R) as they walk through a snow storm during an official welcoming ceremony at the grounds of the Presidential Palace in Ankara January 6, 2004....more
Syrians chant slogans during a protest in Damascus October 24, 2005. Chanting anti-U.S. slogans, tens of thousands of Syrians protested against a U.N. inquiry they say unfairly blames Damascus for the killing of Lebanese former Prime Minister Rafik...more
Syrians celebrate the return of their troops from Lebanon at the Syrian-Lebanese border of Jdeideh April 26, 2005. The poster on the right shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad opens a gate in a newly restored section of Damascus citadel late July 1, 2006. REUTERS/Khaled Al-Hariri
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asmaa chat with children during an Iftar dinner in the northern city of Aleppo October 6, 2006. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Posters with images of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen on a street in Damascus May 26, 2007. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad waves to the crowd after opening a new national hospital in Eazaz village, near Aleppo, in northern Syria April 2, 2007. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) welcomes Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the opening of the two-day Arab Summit in Damascus March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Syrian worker shouts slogans against the U.S. as he waves a flag with the image of President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration in Damascus October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L) and his Iranian counterpart Mahmoud Ahmadinejad listen to the Syrian national anthem during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran August 2, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A demonstrators hold up a flag of Lebanese Hezbollah and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration to mark the 60th anniversary of "Nakba" in Damascus May 15,2008. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) presents Syria's President Bashar al-Assad with a replica of the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar at Miraflores Palace in Caracas June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Boys dressed in soldiers' uniforms sit next to Druze men, as they mark Syria's independence from France in 1946 at the village of Majdel Shams in Golan Heights, on the Israeli side of the ceasefire line between Syria and Israel April 17, 2010. ...more
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends a news conference with Romania's President Traian Basescu (not pictured) at Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (R) welcomes his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during a joint news conference with Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov after their meeting in Sofia November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad acknowledges applause before addressing the parliament in Damascus in this still image taken from a video footage March 30, 2011. Al-Assad said that Syria is the target of a "conspiracy" to sow sectarian strife, but...more
Syrians living in Greece burn posters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in solidarity with anti-government protesters in Syria, outside European Union's offices in Athens, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
