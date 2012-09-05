Edition:
Profile: Bill Clinton

<p>Hillary Clinton whispers to Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. at Howard University on January 18, 1993. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz</p>

<p>Bill Clinton reaches out to the crowd gathered to greet him after his acceptance speech November 3, 1992 in Little Rock. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Bill Clinton closes his eyes as he plays the saxophone at a jazz club during a stop in Manhattan, New York City May 21, 1991. REUTERS/Evy Mages</p>

<p>Then President Bill Clinton seen on his first trip as President of the United States aboard Airforce One February 11, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>File photo of President Clinton with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Then President Bill Clinton greets members of 3rd platoon, C Company, 3-325 INF returning from a patrol outside the Tuzla airbase January 13, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

<p>Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in a file photo. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to President Clinton in this file photo as he delivers his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House last January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

<p>The Clinton family and the family dog Buddy walks across the White House South Lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base in this August 18, 1998 file photo. REUTERS/Blake Sell</p>

<p>Then President Bill Clinton shakes the hand of a supporter while addressing American farmers in Shakopee, Minnesota, May 12, 2000. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Former U.S. presidents George Bush (2nd-R) and Bill Clinton talk to the media as they tour tsunami-hit Ban Namkhem, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the Thai resort island of Phuket in Thailand, Saturday, February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool</p>

<p>Political buttons of former U.S. President Bill Clinton are on sale outside a campaign stop by his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton in Keene, New Hampshire February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton try an Ice Cream sample before placing an order at Whitey's Ice Cream during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Former U.S. President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at a rally in Newton, Iowa December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Barack Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton (L) during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Former president Bill Clinton acknowledges applause as he takes the stage before addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie </p>

<p>Former president Bill Clinton looks out onto areas of Bolivar Peninsula that were affected by Hurricane Ike as he tours the area by helicopter with former President George H.W. Bush, Octobert 14, 2008, in Port Bolivar, Texas. REUTERS/Smiley N. Pool/Pool </p>

<p>Image taken from video footage shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il posing for a picture in Pyongyang August 4, 2009. Clinton made a surprise visit to North Korea on Tuesday to try to win the release of two jailed American journalists, and met the country's reclusive leader Kim. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton (2nd L) talks to former Vice President Al Gore (L) as freed U.S. journalist Euna Lee, holding her daughter Hana Saldate, talks to husband Michael Saldate (R) in Burbank, California, August 5, 2009. Lee and fellow Current TV journalist Laura Ling were freed after being held in North Korea since March, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton is greeted by audience as he arrives to deliver a speech at the anti-AIDS action 'Fight for Future' in Kiev, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/ Konstantin Chernichkin </p>

<p>President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton arrive to speak to the press in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton greets a student attending a school where the Clinton Foundation Cholera awareness ad campaign launch was held at, in Port-au-Prince April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton gives a speech at a graduation ceremony in Bogota February 14, 2012, for members of the Clinton Giustra Sustainable Growth Initiative. REUTERS/Fredy Builes</p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton drinks coffee before hosting a round table discussion with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and global business leaders to highlight opportunities for partnership in the Irish economy at the New York University in New York, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton talks to daughter Chelsea (C) and wife Hillary during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>President Barack Obama attends a fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

