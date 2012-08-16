Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 17, 2012 | 3:45am IST

Profile: Jay-Z

<p>Jay-Z (R) watches the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Jay-Z (R) watches the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z (R) watches the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jay-Z (L) hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce (2nd R) watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in the third quarter of their NBA game in Newark, New Jersey April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Jay-Z (L) hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce (2nd R) watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in the third quarter of their NBA game in Newark, New Jersey April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z (L) hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce (2nd R) watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in the third quarter of their NBA game in Newark, New Jersey April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
2 / 20
<p>Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 20
<p>Kanye West is embraced by rapper Jay-Z as he accepts the award for director of the year as actress Kerry Washington looks on at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Kanye West is embraced by rapper Jay-Z as he accepts the award for director of the year as actress Kerry Washington looks on at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, August 17, 2012

Kanye West is embraced by rapper Jay-Z as he accepts the award for director of the year as actress Kerry Washington looks on at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
4 / 20
<p>Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rapper Jay Z performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 20
<p>Rappers Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rappers Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rappers Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Rappers Jay-Z (L) puts his arm around Kanye West as they walk off stage after performing during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rappers Jay-Z (L) puts his arm around Kanye West as they walk off stage after performing during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rappers Jay-Z (L) puts his arm around Kanye West as they walk off stage after performing during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
<p>Rapper Jay-Z (R) and singer Beyonce Knowles attend the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rapper Jay-Z (R) and singer Beyonce Knowles attend the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rapper Jay-Z (R) and singer Beyonce Knowles attend the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 20
<p>Rapper Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rapper Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rapper Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>Television host Oprah Winfrey (R) speaks with rap artist Jay-Z of the U.S. during a taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" at the Sydney Opera House in this handout photograph dated December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Copyright: All Rights Reserved/George Burns/Harpo, Inc./Handout</p>

Television host Oprah Winfrey (R) speaks with rap artist Jay-Z of the U.S. during a taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" at the Sydney Opera House in this handout photograph dated December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Copyright: All Rights Reserved/George...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

Television host Oprah Winfrey (R) speaks with rap artist Jay-Z of the U.S. during a taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" at the Sydney Opera House in this handout photograph dated December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Copyright: All Rights Reserved/George Burns/Harpo, Inc./Handout

Close
10 / 20
<p>Jay-Z performs during the Peace &amp; Love festival in Borlange, in the Swedish midwest July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Niklas Larsson/Scanpix</p>

Jay-Z performs during the Peace & Love festival in Borlange, in the Swedish midwest July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Niklas Larsson/Scanpix

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z performs during the Peace & Love festival in Borlange, in the Swedish midwest July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Niklas Larsson/Scanpix

Close
11 / 20
<p>Jay-Z is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jay-Z is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 20
<p>Beyonce (R) performs "Deja vu" with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in June 27, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files</p>

Beyonce (R) performs "Deja vu" with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in June 27, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Friday, August 17, 2012

Beyonce (R) performs "Deja vu" with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in June 27, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Close
13 / 20
<p>Rihanna and Jay-Z take the stage to accept a Grammy for best rap collaboration for "Run This Town" with Daniel Juelz (C) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Rihanna and Jay-Z take the stage to accept a Grammy for best rap collaboration for "Run This Town" with Daniel Juelz (C) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rihanna and Jay-Z take the stage to accept a Grammy for best rap collaboration for "Run This Town" with Daniel Juelz (C) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 20
<p>Beyonce (R) performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce (R) performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 17, 2012

Beyonce (R) performs 'deja vu' with Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jay-Z watches a light heavyweight boxing match between Joe Calzaghe of Wales and Bernard Hopkins of the U.S. at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Jay-Z watches a light heavyweight boxing match between Joe Calzaghe of Wales and Bernard Hopkins of the U.S. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z watches a light heavyweight boxing match between Joe Calzaghe of Wales and Bernard Hopkins of the U.S. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 20
<p>Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce react after New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter collided and fell while trying to score against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA playoff round in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce react after New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter collided and fell while trying to score against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA playoff round in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006....more

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce react after New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter collided and fell while trying to score against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA playoff round in East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jay-Z (L), Paul McCartney (C) and Chester Bennington perform at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jay-Z (L), Paul McCartney (C) and Chester Bennington perform at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z (L), Paul McCartney (C) and Chester Bennington perform at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jay-Z accepts his award for Hip/Hop Rhythmic Artis if the Year during the Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, November 4, 2000. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

Jay-Z accepts his award for Hip/Hop Rhythmic Artis if the Year during the Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, November 4, 2000. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z accepts his award for Hip/Hop Rhythmic Artis if the Year during the Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, November 4, 2000. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Close
19 / 20
<p>Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Friday, August 17, 2012

Jay-Z performs during the Heineken Open'er Festival in Gdynia, northern Poland, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
All things Elvis

All things Elvis

Next Slideshows

All things Elvis

All things Elvis

The King is still loved by his worldwide fans, 35 years after his death.

17 Aug 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

16 Aug 2012
Wall Street sees stars

Wall Street sees stars

Celebrity visits to the New York Stock Exchange.

14 Aug 2012
Jennifer Aniston engaged

Jennifer Aniston engaged

After meeting on the set of "Wanderlust," Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are now engaged.

13 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast