Profile: Joe Biden
Vice President Joe Biden accepts the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden (R) jokingly prays for forgiveness from his late Irish grandfather, whom Biden said did not like the British, as he and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) play host to a luncheon for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron...more
Vice President Joe Biden (R) jokingly prays for forgiveness from his late Irish grandfather, whom Biden said did not like the British, as he and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) play host to a luncheon for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) at the State Department in Washington, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse as part of the Administration's Campaign to Cut Waste in the Eisenhower Executive Office...more
Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse as part of the Administration's Campaign to Cut Waste in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he and Vice President Joe Biden attend the "Change of Office" Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ceremony at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia September 30, 2011. US Army General Martin Dempsey was sworn in...more
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he and Vice President Joe Biden attend the "Change of Office" Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ceremony at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia September 30, 2011. US Army General Martin Dempsey was sworn in as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs, replacing Admiral Mike Mullen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden arrives on stage to speak to troops at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vice President Joe Biden (C) reacts with a wrestler before a Mongolian wrestling performance during his meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold (R) in Ulan Bator August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zeev Rozenberg
Vice President Joe Biden attends a discussion with U.S. and Chinese business leaders at Beijing Hotel in Beijing August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi (2nd L) smiles as a girl presents flowers to Vice President Joe Biden upon his arrival at the Beijing International airport August 17, 2011. At right is Biden's granddaughter Naomi. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool more
China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi (2nd L) smiles as a girl presents flowers to Vice President Joe Biden upon his arrival at the Beijing International airport August 17, 2011. At right is Biden's granddaughter Naomi. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Vice President Joe Biden (R) watches on as China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington for a state visit, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joseph Biden attend a rally celebrating the passage and signing into law of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act health insurance reform bill while at the Interior Department in Washington March...more
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joseph Biden attend a rally celebrating the passage and signing into law of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act health insurance reform bill while at the Interior Department in Washington March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) delivers a statement about the House of Representatives' final passage of health care legislation as Vice President Joe Biden listens in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
President Barack Obama (R) delivers a statement about the House of Representatives' final passage of health care legislation as Vice President Joe Biden listens in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden gestures while addressing students at Tel Aviv University March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem March 9, 2010, in this picture released by the Israeli...more
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem March 9, 2010, in this picture released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO). REUTERS/Mark Neyman/GPO/Handout
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) laughs with Vice President Joe Biden after Biden signed the guestbook at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
President Barack Obama makes remarks at the opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum with Vice President Joe Biden (R) at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel laughs at a comment from Vice President Joe Biden (R) after the conclusion of her address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose...more
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Biden met U.S. troops preparing to mark their Independence Day holiday on Saturday, on the third day of a visit he has used to urge Iraqi...more
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Biden met U.S. troops preparing to mark their Independence Day holiday on Saturday, on the third day of a visit he has used to urge Iraqi politicians to do more to reconcile rival factions. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden speaks to guests with his wife Jill at his side at the Home States Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President-elect Barack Obama (R) sits with Vice President-elect Joe Biden as they meet with their economic advisory team in Chicago, November 7, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and vice-president elect Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) celebrate during their election night rally in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Vice President-elect Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) point to supporters during their election night rally after being declared the winners of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. ...more
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Vice President-elect Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) point to supporters during their election night rally after being declared the winners of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joseph Biden (D-DE) gestures to his wife Jill after casting his vote in the U.S. presidential election at the Tatnall School near Wilmington, Delaware November 4 2008. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A supporter wears a pin of Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) at a campaign rally at the Ross County Courthouse in Chillicothe, Ohio, October 10, 2008. ...more
A supporter wears a pin of Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) at a campaign rally at the Ross County Courthouse in Chillicothe, Ohio, October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis,...more
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
In pouring rain, Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) wave to supporters during a campaign rally at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg,...more
In pouring rain, Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) wave to supporters during a campaign rally at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia September 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) and Vice Presidential candidate U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) applaud on stage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie more
Presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) and Vice Presidential candidate U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) applaud on stage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) with wife Michelle (R) and Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) with wife Jill (2nd L) acknowledges the audience onstage after Obama delivered his...more
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) with wife Michelle (R) and Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) with wife Jill (2nd L) acknowledges the audience onstage after Obama delivered his acceptance speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
