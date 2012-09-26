Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 5:56am IST

Profile: Katy Perry

<p>Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 20
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
<p>Katy Perry poses during a photocall before the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" in Rio de Janeiro July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Katy Perry poses during a photocall before the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" in Rio de Janeiro July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry poses during a photocall before the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" in Rio de Janeiro July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 20
<p>Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
<p>Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 20
<p>Katy Perry signs autographs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Katy Perry signs autographs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry signs autographs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
7 / 20
<p>Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
8 / 20
<p>Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>Katy Perry poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Katy Perry poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
<p>Katy Perry and then-husband, actor and comedian Russell Brand, pose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in this August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files</p>

Katy Perry and then-husband, actor and comedian Russell Brand, pose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in this August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry and then-husband, actor and comedian Russell Brand, pose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in this August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Close
11 / 20
<p>Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning Video of the Year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning Video of the Year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning Video of the Year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
<p>Katy Perry walks on sidelines before the New York Giants play the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Katy Perry walks on sidelines before the New York Giants play the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry walks on sidelines before the New York Giants play the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 20
<p>Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
14 / 20
<p>Model Heidi Klum (R) applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Model Heidi Klum (R) applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album....more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Model Heidi Klum (R) applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Katy Perry performs "Not Like The Movies" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Katy Perry performs "Not Like The Movies" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry performs "Not Like The Movies" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Katy Perry displays a bottle of her new "Purr by Katy Perry" fragrance as she arrives to attend a news conference for the promotion of the fragrance in Mexico City February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Katy Perry displays a bottle of her new "Purr by Katy Perry" fragrance as she arrives to attend a news conference for the promotion of the fragrance in Mexico City February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry displays a bottle of her new "Purr by Katy Perry" fragrance as she arrives to attend a news conference for the promotion of the fragrance in Mexico City February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
17 / 20
<p>Favorite online sensation and favorite female artist awards winner Katy Perry speaks after being presented with the prizes at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Favorite online sensation and favorite female artist awards winner Katy Perry speaks after being presented with the prizes at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Favorite online sensation and favorite female artist awards winner Katy Perry speaks after being presented with the prizes at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
<p>Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of her husband Russell Brand's movie "The Tempest" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of her husband Russell Brand's movie "The Tempest" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of her husband Russell Brand's movie "The Tempest" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Obama on TV

Obama on TV

Next Slideshows

Obama on TV

Obama on TV

The President making the television rounds.

25 Sep 2012
iHeartRadio Music Festival

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Highlights from the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival.

24 Sep 2012
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

24 Sep 2012
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Fashion from the Emmy red carpet.

24 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast