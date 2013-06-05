Profile: Paris Jackson
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris attends a ceremony where the singer's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil...more
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris attends a ceremony where the singer's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and singer Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony where Jackson is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil...more
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and singer Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony where Jackson is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012....more
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20,...more
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh more
Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris speaks at a ceremony where Jackson's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil...more
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris speaks at a ceremony where Jackson's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and brother Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012....more
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and brother Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012....more
Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, reacts as R&B artist Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, reacts as R&B artist Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, watches from the front row as R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, watches from the front row as R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in...more
The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, accepts an honorary Grammy on his behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, accepts an honorary Grammy on his behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Michael Katherine, becomes emotional as she speaks at her father's memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. " REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Michael Katherine, becomes emotional as she speaks at her father's memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. " REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Michael Katherine (C) is comforted by family members at a memorial service for her father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool/Files
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Michael Katherine (C) is comforted by family members at a memorial service for her father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool/Files
Next Slideshows
Courtside candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
CFDA awards red carpet
Style highlights from the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards red carpet.
Celebrity sightings
A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.
Best of Cannes
Style and scenes from the Cannes Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.